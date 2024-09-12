Survey highlights importance of friendships after retirement

The Retirement Planning Council has unveiled findings from its latest survey on friendships and relationships during retirement. The survey provides valuable insights into how retirement affects social connections and emphasises the pivotal role of friendships during this new phase of life.

According to the survey, 46% of respondents anticipate retirement influencing their current friendships, while 39% believe their friendships will remain unchanged. Over half (55%) of participants plan to reassess their friendships post-retirement, demonstrating a proactive approach to nurturing these relationships during this transitional period. 54% of respondents expect to evaluate family relationships.

Maintaining ties with former colleagues emerges as a priority for 48% of retirees, highlighting the enduring value of workplace relationships beyond the professional sphere. Despite mixed expectations about social connectivity in retirement, 69% of respondents expressed satisfaction with community resources available for socialising, including local parks, coffee shops, libraries, and community centres.

The survey also revealed that 29% of retirees find it more difficult to keep social connections in retirement, while 23% find it easier. Furthermore, 33% believe their family relationships will improve during retirement. Health plays a significant role in maintaining friendships, with 65% of respondents indicating that their health will affect their ability to sustain these relationships, while 24% do not see health as a factor.

“Our research highlights the vital role that friendships play in ensuring a fulfilling retirement,” said Laura Farrell, CEO Retirement Planning Council of Ireland.

“Building and maintaining these connections not only enhances emotional well-being but also contributes significantly to overall life satisfaction as retirees navigate this new chapter.

“Through the survey, we gained an insight into personal perspectives. One participant believes that retirement has given them the time to reconnect with old friends and meet new people through community groups. Another noted challenges in rural settings, are offset by local clubs and online networks,” she said.

The Retirement Planning Council’s survey highlights the evolving dynamics of friendships and relationships in retirement.

As retirees navigate this new chapter, maintaining and nurturing social connections remains pivotal for their well-being. Retirement Planning Council continues its commitment to supporting retirees through tailored resources, programs, and community initiatives aimed at fostering meaningful connections.

Established in 1974, the Retirement Planning Council of Ireland (RPC) is a Registered Charity, a not-for-profit organisation, wholly independent of all financial institutions and with a voluntary board of directors.

With 50 years of experience, the Retirement Planning Council of Ireland is dedicated to helping individuals plan for a fulfilling retirement. Our programs and resources are designed to support retirees in maintaining their social connections, health, and overall well-being during this significant life transition.

Pictured: Laura Farrell, CEO Retirement Planning Council of Ireland.