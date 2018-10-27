Survey finds nine out of ten delighted to have moved West

A new survey has found that 91% of people who relocated to Galway or Mayo are satisfied or very satisfied with their decision to relocate to the West while over three-quarters reported a better work-life balance following the move.

Of the 187 respondents, 78% would recommend relocating to Galway or Mayo, citing shorter commute times, more disposable income and a wide variety of opportunities allowing them to enhance their careers while improving their work-life balance.

The Galway-Mayo Relocation Survey was carried out by the recruitment firm Collins McNicholas in association with the Irish Development Agency (IDA). It was launched on Tuesday at Boston Scientific.

One of the most important findings was the lower cost of living in the region, particularly when it comes to accommodation and childcare – two thirds said they enjoyed an increase in disposable income.

Three-quarters of the workers who returned now have a commute time of less than 40 minutes. A further 43% say commuting takes them less time than in their previous location.

Three in four professionals did not find it difficult to find work in the West of Ireland – 85% have either moved into a similar or more senior role than the one they held before moving.

Some 27% reported an increase in salary of up to 20%; 22% had no change in wages while 23% and a hike of over 20%.

The report includes responses from those who relocated from 21 different countries including Australia, Canada, United States, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain. Nearly half of those surveyed came from outside of Ireland.

The top four categories of employment were ICT (20%), Professional Services (19%), Banking & Finance (12%) and Accounting (9%).

Those surveyed were highly skilled professionals with 51% holding a master’s degree or postgraduate diploma.

The vast majority were looking to put down roots – 83% have bought property or are considering it.

Catherina Blewitt, regional manager of the West region in IDA Ireland said the fact that 76% of respondents’ work-life balance has improved since relocating and that 40% relocated for a more senior role shows the opportunities that exist in the West.

“The West is well positioned to continue to attract new foreign direct investment (FDI) and grow employment in existing companies and we will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders and parties in the region to achieve this.”

Michelle Murphy, Director of Collins McNicholas, said the West of Ireland is buoyant when it comes to employment opportunities with highly-qualified people taking up quality careers in a range of sectors.

“That shows no sign of changing in the near future. Our findings show they are overwhelmingly happy with the move and with their improved quality of life. The fact that 78% would recommend relocating to Galway or Mayo speaks volumes for the attractions of the region.”

