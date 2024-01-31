  • Services

Survey finds Galway is best place for hybrid working

Published:

Survey finds Galway is best place for hybrid working
A new survey from Switcher.ie has found that Galway is the best place in the country for hybrid working.

The criteria studied relates to average broadband speed, 5G mobile coverage and distance to major roads and bus stops.


Meanwhile, according to the Irish Independent, Castlebar was ranked the overall best place to live in terms of work-life balance.

Cavan is the best county to enjoy the outdoors and stay healthy, while Longford is the cheapest and Newbridge in Kildare is ranked the safest.

