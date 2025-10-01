Survey finds Connacht has highest percentage of people without retirement savings

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A survey has found that Connacht has the highest percentage of people without any retirement savings.

Ask Acorn commissioned the nationwide poll, with 42 percent of people living in the West saying they don’t have pension savings.

It also found a gender divide, with 66 percent of women having some form of pension or retirement savings, compared to 75 percent of men.

Chief Executive of Ask Acorn, Keith Butler, outlines some of the key findings of the survey: