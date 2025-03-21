  • Services

Survey asks if public would pay higher ticket price to see Palás cinema reopened

Survey asks if public would pay higher ticket price to see Palás cinema reopened
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new survey is asking if the public would pay higher ticket prices to support the reopening of the Palás cinema.

The city cinema closed in recent weeks due to what the private operator called “unsustainable” losses.

It might seem a contradiction of sorts – asking people if they’d pay higher ticket prices to reopen a cinema that closed due to lack of business.

But that’s what a group of student researchers from the Cairnes School of Business and Economics at University of Galway are asking.

Other questions posed by the survey include asking people if they’d support paying higher taxes to fund a possible re-opening.

The cinema has been mired in controversy since its inception, with millions in public funding allocated through Galway City Council over the years.

A link to the survey can be found here

