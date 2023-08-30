Surprise as review recommends Ballinasloe remain in Roscommon-Galway constituency
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review of Dáil constituencies nationwide is recommending that Ballinasloe remain in the Roscommon-Galway constituency.
It had been speculated that the review by The Electoral Commission would recommend that the town return to Galway East.
However, other areas will return to Galway East and overall, the review recommends that more than 16 thousand people currently in the Roscommon-Galway constituency be moved to Galway East.
And the biggest change is that Galway East would be increased from a three-seater to a four-seater constituency.
There could also be more than 8,500 people moved from Sligo-Leitrim to Roscommon-Galway, and 6 thousand people transferred from Galway West to Mayo.
Galway East TD Sean Canney told Galway Talks there will be mixed local reaction overall to this morning’s recommendations.
More like this:
Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)
On today’s show: 9am-10am Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become...
Reviews recommends extra TD for Galway East constituency
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...
Airbnb travel added €54m and 830 jobs to Galway last year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travel on Airbnb was worth €54m to the Galway economy last year, ...
Galway expected to get extra TD as changes to Dáil constituencies to be announced soon
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is expected to get an extra TD in changes to the Dáil cons...
Fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway brought under control
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway has been broug...
University of Galway researchers contribute to report on teacher sexual misconduct
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have contributed to a new rep...
University of Galway has signed a cancer research agreement with University of Notre Dame in Indiana in the U.S
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Biseach Initiative aims to build on the ideas, talent and inf...
Midlands North West MEP brands delay to allocation of extra seat as ‘ridiculous’
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has slammed the delay to the ...
Claims “common sense” prevailed as works underway to widen Roscam junction
Galway Bay fm newsroom – “Common sense” has prevailed as works are underway to...