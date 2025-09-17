Support the inspiring charity cycle “Blu to RED”

People from Galway and Dublin are invited to support an inspiring fundraising event taking place from the 21st to 22nd of September: the “Blu to RED” charity cycle. This two-day cycling journey will see participants travel from the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin to the Radisson RED Hotel in Galway, 220km, raising vital funds and awareness for two incredible charities — the Alice Leahy Trust and the Galway Hospice Foundation.

This cycle is more than just a physical challenge; it’s a testament to community spirit, resilience, and the power of giving back. Cyclists will cycle across the scenic Irish countryside, stopping at key locations along the route to engage with local communities and share the stories of the charities benefiting from this event.

Event Schedule & Route:

Day 1: Saturday, 21st September 2025

8:00 AM: Cyclists arrive at Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin – refreshments.

9:00 AM: Cycle departs Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin.

10:45 AM: Arrive Glenroyal Hotel (26.6 km) – brief stop.

11:30 AM: Depart Glenroyal Hotel.

12:45 PM: Arrive Street Side Cafe (20 km) – lunch break.

1:30 PM: Depart Street Side Café.

4:00 PM: Arrive Mullingar (42 km) – location to be confirmed.

4:45 PM: Depart Mullingar.

7:00 PM: Arrive Radisson Blu Athlone for overnight stay.

Day 2: Sunday, 22nd September 2025