Supermacs voted Best Irish Restaurant Brand in Irish Customer Experience Report

Galway-based Supermac’s has been voted by consumers as the Best Irish Restaurant Brand.

The latest annual Irish Customer Experience report found our overall happiness with Irish companies rose by 5 per cent.





The CX report listed Supermacs as the Best brand in the Restaurants sector, and one of the highest ranking Galway companies.

The Credit Union was voted the overall Best Brand title for the ninth year in a row, while RTE was voted one of the least trustworthy.

CEO of The CX Company Cathy Summers says there were a few reasons for RTE’s low ranking: