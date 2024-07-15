Supermac’s sign up a flying wing!

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Galway’s Olympics-bound rugby star, Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe, has been announced as the new Brand Ambassador for the Supermac’s Fresh Range of Irish Beef and Chicken.
This is the brand’s most recent association with rugby legends having previously worked with Bundee Aki, John Muldoon and Seán O’ Brien and this promotion of the fresh chicken tenders and the Fresh Range is a further commitment of the family group of restaurants to the Irish food sector.
“We are delighted to have Béibhinn on board as Brand Ambassador for Supermac’s,” Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh said.
“Béibhinn is a fantastic player, athlete and role model and, of course, she is a Galway Girl from Ballinasloe! We have been proudly supporting athletes like Béibhinn and other teams, clubs and events in our communities since we first opened our doors in Ballinasloe in 1978,” he said.
“We are regularly the organisers and venues for fun runs, vintage rallies, charity fundraisers and numerous other community events throughout the country. We sponsor over 300 teams and over 50 charities nationwide, along with numerous community initiatives throughout Ireland,” he added.
Béibhinn said she was delighted to be partnering with Supermac’s as their Brand Ambassador.
“Supermac’s is an iconic Irish brand that is very close to my heart as I am a Ballinasloe native and I am looking forward to working with Pat and Una and all the team at Supermac’s this summer,” she said.
Supermac’s is Ireland’s most successful indigenous quick service family restaurant group. With 116 restaurants throughout the country, the group employs over 4,500 people nationally and has helped to establish up to 60 self-employed franchisees in their own successful businesses. The group consists of the Supermac’s chain of family restaurants, the Plaza Group of motorway service stations and the Só Hotels Group.
Supermac’s first restaurant to open its doors was in Ballinasloe in 1978 – and this sense of family has been a key factor in the company’s success over the last 46 years.
Pictured: Béibhinn Parsons….Supermac’s new Brand Ambassador.
