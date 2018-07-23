Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s founder, Galway businessman, Pat McDonagh is hoping to build a new services area on the M18 Galway to Limerick motorway.
The proposed services area off the Ennis bypass would provide the only motorway facilities along the route between the bypasses of Tuam and Shannon.
Supermacs’ Pat McDonagh plans services area for Galway to Limerick motorway
