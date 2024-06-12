  • Services

Supermacs’ Pat McDonagh maintains those over 20 deserve more pay based on experience

Published:

Supermacs’ boss Pat McDonagh believes people over the age of 20 should be paid more to reflect their experience.

It comes as the Low Pay Commission is recommending the same minimum wage rate be introduced for all age groups.


The current minimum wage for 19-year-olds is 90 per cent of the prevailing rate, while for 18-year-olds it’s 80 per cent, and 70 per cent for those 17 and under.

However, Pat McDonagh, says younger people often don’t have as much to deal with financially:

