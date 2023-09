Supermacs owners Pat and Una McDonagh have been recognised at the Irish Sponsorship Awards

They received the Outstanding Contribution to Sponsorship Award at the ceremony in Dublin last night.





Supermacs’ sponsorship of Galway GAA is one of the longest running partnerships in Irish sport spanning over 30 years.

