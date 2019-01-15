Supermac’s describe trademark row as ‘David versus Goliath’ battle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s boss and Galway businessman Pat McDonagh has described the firm’s landmark trademark legal row with McDonald’s as a ‘David versus Goliath’ battle.

The Irish fast food chain has won its long running case against the fast food giant, McDonald’s, to have the use of the iconic ‘Big Mac’ trademark cancelled.

In a landmark judgement by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), the office said the multinational had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or as a restaurant name.

The company had claimed that McDonald’s engaged in “trademark bullying” by registering brand names only to store them away.

The judgement states that there was no evidence provided by McDonalds that refers to genuine use.

The Irish firm had formally submitted a request to EUIPO to cancel the use of the Big Mac and Mc trademarks that McDonald’s has registered in certain classes. It was also decided that McDonald’s bear the costs for the revocation.

In a statement, Supermac’s Managing Director, Pat McDonagh, said the judgement represents a victory for small businesses all over the world.

“We knew when we took on this battle that it was a David versus Goliath scenario but just because McDonalds has deep pockets and we are relatively small in context doesn’t mean we weren’t going to fight our corner. The original objective of our application to cancel was to shine a light on the use of trademark bullying by this multinational to stifle competition. We have been saying for years that they have been using trademark bullying.

“They trademarked the SnackBox, which is one of Supermac’s most popular products, even though the product is not actually offered by them,” said Mr McDonagh.