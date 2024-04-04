  • Services

Supermacs boss describes GAA’s reaction to April Fool’s joke as ‘storm in a teacup’

Published:

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh has described the GAA’s reaction to its April Fool’s Day joke as a ‘storm in a teacup’.

The fast-food company had its social media pages suspended after the GAA made a trademark complaint about a joke posted online by Supermacs on April 1st.


It posted a photoshopped picture of Croke Park, claiming it had been rebranded ‘Supermac’s Croke Park’ – a joke inspired by the recent controversy over the renaming of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Pat McDonagh says he was surprised by how ‘sensitive’ the GAA were to what was an obvious joke:

The post Supermacs boss describes GAA’s reaction to April Fool’s joke as ‘storm in a teacup’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

