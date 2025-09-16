  • Services

Supermacs boss calls for full investigation into insurance industry

Published:

Supermacs boss calls for full investigation into insurance industry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Founder of Supermacs Pat McDonagh is calling for a full investigation into the insurance industry.

The Oireachtas Finance Committee meets tomorrow to discuss motor and liability insurance, as he says new figures show premiums have risen by almost ten percent in the past year.

Pat McDonagh says an investigation is needed into the lack of competition and high legal costs, which he believes are driving the problem.

He is urging the Committee to lower barriers for new insurers and expand the Injuries Resolution Board.

 

