Sun, sea, sand and Salthill – right on your doorstep

A corner house plot located in the heart of Salthill – a short walk from the Prom and the Blackrock Diving Tower and the beauty of Galway Bay; this is a rare opportunity to acquire the home of your dreams.
DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard have been entrusted with the sale of number 7 Ard Na Mara, Salthill, a four-bed, two-bath, 156 m² semi-detached home that comes with a guide price of €850,000.
Situated opposite Scoil Íde National School and close to all amenties, this is truly an exceptional location with everything at your fingertips.
Internally, the property consists of a spacious entrance hall, office/playroom, a living room with open fireplace and to the rear, an open plan, light filled kitchen and sunroom overlooking the well-maintained back garden, completing the downstairs is the second lounge room and the utility and w.c.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, three of which are double and one single, completing the accommodation is the master bathroom.
It sits on a large site with extensive cobblelock off street parking to the front, the side gate leads to the side of the house, which features a large side garden with ample space for a potential further extension (spp) and garden shed for all your storage needs.
The rear garden is very nicely landscaped with both a patio area to the rear of the garden that catches the sun throughout the day and also.
This is an excellent opportunity for an owner occupier to buy a quality home in the heart of Salthill, secure in the knowledge that you are buying a well finished home in a prime, much sought after location.
For viewings, you can contact DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard, 11 Francis Street, Galway or by phoning 091 565261.
Pictured: An aerial view of 7 Ard Na Mara, Salthill.
