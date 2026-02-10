Summit sees Galway reaffirm its edge in Ireland’s digital creative economy

Ireland’s first ever Creative Economy Summit will take place in Galway this summer – at the newly-renovated home of Connacht Rugby.

CREW (Creative Enterprise West) has announced details of EDGE26 – with the tagline ‘Where Creative Industries, Technology and Enterprise Converge’ – which happens on Thursday, May 21, at the Dexcom Stadium.

EDGE26 targets the commercial digital creative industries – film and TV, animation, games, immersive technology, design, and music technology – focusing on how these sectors, alongside Ireland’s wider creative industries, can scale, generate IP, and drive exports, and regional economic growth.

An enterprise-led event, EDGE26 further demonstrates CREW’s ambition to position Galway and the wider western region at the epicentre of Ireland’s digital creative startup ecosystem.

It builds on the launch of CREW’s Strategy 2025-2029, in May 2025 – a four-year plan to boost digital creative industries across the region. With a host of national and international speakers, the Summit will feature discussion panels, lightning talks, a start-up zone, exhibition area, an immersive technology zone, and more.

EDGE26 will establish a national platform to accelerate globally competitive digital creative businesses, strengthen innovation ecosystems, and position Ireland as a leader in the next wave of creative enterprise.

The Summit will have award-winning entrepreneur and broadcaster Áine Kerr as its MC. It will unite founders, investors, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders from across film and TV, animation, games, immersive technology, design, and music technology. Together, they will explore how creative IP, innovation, and creative talent are reshaping Ireland’s economic future.

CREW itself is a not-for-profit organisation supporting digital creative enterprises through targeted programmes, infrastructure, and partnerships.

CREW operates Ireland’s Creative Enterprise and Innovation Hub in Galway and works with national and international stakeholders to support enterprise growth and innovation.

Unveiling plans for EDGE26, CREW’s CEO, Niamh Costello, said the Summit will build on the organisation’s Where Creativity Means Business strategy.

It has been designed, she explained, as a platform where digital creative businesses can connect, learn from one another, and help shape the next phase of the creative economy in the West and North West of Ireland, and beyond.

“Creative economy companies operate across many different sectors, but they share common challenges, from scaling and skills to IP, finance, and market access,” she said.

“EDGE26 will bring these communities together for the first time in a single forum, to showcase the innovation already happening across the region and create new opportunities for collaboration and growth,” added the CEO.

Pictured: Niamh Costello, CEO of CREW, and Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, launching EDGE26 which will take place in May at the Dexcom Stadium.