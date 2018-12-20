Summer Works Scheme benefits schools

A total of 22 Galway schools are to receive state funding as part of the Summer Works Scheme.

That’s according to Seán Kyne, Government Chief Whip, Aire don Ghaeilge, don Ghaeltacht agus do na hOileáin.

This third round of the current Summer Works Scheme will fund a range of improvements to 15 primary schools and seven post primary schools in the city and around the county.

“The current Summer Works Scheme opened for applications in November 2015 and this allocation to 22 Galway schools brings to 61 the total number of primary and secondary schools to benefit in Galway – 11 in 2016, 28 in 2017 and now 22 in 2019,” he said.

The successful schools in the county include Gurteen Central NS, Newtown NS, Abbeyknockmoy; Annagh Hill NS, Ballyglunin; SN An Ard Mhoir, Cill Chiarain; SN Cillino Dioma, Loughrea; Baile Mor Siol Anmcadha, Laurencetown; Bunscoil Phadraig Naofa, Tuam, and SN Breandan Naofa, Loughrea.

They also include SN Caladh na Muc, Roscahill; SN An Croi Ro Naofa, Belclare; SN Muire Gan Smal, Tiernascragh; St. Colman’s NS, Cummer; Colaiste Mhuire, Ballygar; Presentation College Headford, Seamount College, Kinvara; Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew; Colaiste Cholmcille, Indreabhan, and Colaiste Ghobnait, Inis Oirr.

City schools to benefit include SN Iognaid, Lake View in Renmore; and Taylor’s Hill.