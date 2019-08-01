Summer fun continues with Feakle Festival

The Martin Hayes Quartet, Garadice, Steve Cooney and Cormac Begley are among the headline acts at this year’s Feakle Traditional Music Festival, which kicks off next Wednesday, August 7.

The annual event, now in its 32nd year will also feature family events, including a show from Galway’s Your Man’s Puppets and art classes

There will be workshops with master musicians, as well as poetry and all-day music sessions at the Festival, which has gained a reputation for the quality of its acts through three decades.

The event will include a book launch on The Life and Music of Eddie Kelly: The East Galway Music Tradition as interpreted by Eddie Kelly. That’s on Thursday, August 8, at 2pm. The book, by Roscommon fiddler Éilís Crean features never-before-seen photographs of the musician and composer, from Meelick Eyrecourt, taken when he was in his early 20s. It also features sheet-music for all his compositions and interviews with fellow musicians who share memories of Eddie.

