Sudanese stowaways now in Dublin holding centre

THE three Sudanese men who were discovered on the underside of a truck at Fisheries Field last week are understood to be detained at an asylum seekers’ holding centre in Dublin this week.

Legal aid has been provided for the three men – two of them in their late 20s and one in his late teens – with the help of the Galway Anti-Racism Network (GARN).

Chairperson of GARN, Joe Loughnane, told the Galway City Tribune that on Wednesday, July 24, when news broke about the three stowaways being discovered, his network had shortly after, secured legal assistance for the three men.

“We want community and compassion to be at the heart of this asylum application. These three people obviously went through a lot in order to get to Ireland and we would like to welcome them back to Galway,” said Joe Loughnane.

He said that it seemed the trio could have been on the underside of the truck for three days before being discovered near the Big Top on the undercarriage of an articulated truck transporting equipment to the Fisheries Field site for the band, Two Door Cinema Club.

