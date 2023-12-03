Successful Inis Oírr and Galway City event wins Fáilte Ireland award

An event that drew hundreds of visitors to Galway City and Inis Oírr has won the Fáilte Ireland CARA award for 2023

Over 260 delegates from 21 countries and 4 continents travelled for FRESH Street in 2019 – to explore the impact of creative work in public spaces.





Over two days, 12 policymakers from Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Sweden, Latvia and France visited Inis Oírr and the city for the event.

FRESH Street was awarded the Fáilte Ireland award for its work in boosting the local economy and promoting the West.

