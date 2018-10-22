Successful bidder for St.Oliver’s Special School in Tuam due to be selected in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped work on a new building for Saint Oliver’s Special School in Tuam will begin early next year, with the successful contractor due to be decided in the coming weeks.

The project involves the construction of a 2,200 square metre part-single storey, part two-storey primary school.

The school currently caters for over 30 children.

