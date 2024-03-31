Success for Glenamaddy Players as Drama Festival comes to a close

The Glenamaddy players took top honours in the confined section of the Glenamaddy Drama Festival that drew to a close last night.

In securing the win, the group will go to the draw for the All-Ireland confined Drama finals in Mountmellick with a total of 36 points. Joint top with Kilrush, Dunmore and St Patrick’s drama group.





Second in the confined section was Clann Machua from Kiltimagh with Lisnea in third. There was more success with Coman Keaveney named best Director, Marie Conneran named best actress and Padraic Newman named best actor.

The group also won the award for best set.

The Ballyshannon Drama Society won the open competition with their play Margaret.