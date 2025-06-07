  • Services

Services

Success for Galway Law firms at 2025 LEAP Irish Law Awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Success for Galway Law firms at 2025 LEAP Irish Law Awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway based law firms took home provincial and national honours at the LEAP Irish Law Awards held last night at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

This year’s ceremony brought together over 500 legal professionals from across the country, representing a wide range of practice areas, regions, and sectors and recognised solicitors, barristers, legal executives, in-house teams, law schools, and students who have gone above and beyond in delivering exemplary service and driving positive change in the legal landscape.

Alastair Purdy, based in Wood Quay, was named the Employment Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year, Geraghty & Co Solicitors in Eyre Square were named Family Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year and Dr Brian Tobin of the University of Galway was announced as Legal Educator of the Year.

Among the many deserving winners on the night, the Lifetime Achievement was awarded to former president Mrs. Mary Robinson and the prestigious Connacht “Law Firm of the Year” award was awarded to Blake & Kenny of Francis Street.

More like this:
no_space
An Bord Pleanala refuses plan to knock derelict Gort bungalow and replace with new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans to knock down a derelict bungalow in Gort and r...

no_space
New categories are announced at the launch of the Local Ireland Media Awards

Local Ireland, the association which represents local news publishers across Ireland – including ...

no_space
Five-year plan puts inclusive regional development at heart of Ireland’s future

The Western Development Commission has unveiled its updated economic roadmap – aiming to position...

no_space
GRETB calls for investment and collaboration to transform poverty into potential

The Chief Executive of the Galway & Roscommon ETB has called for sustainable investment in yo...

no_space
Local TD tells Taoiseach home-builders "feel scammed" by development contributions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMYoung home-builders in East Galway feel like they're ...

no_space
Michael D Higgins donates Presidential Archive to University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMichael D Higgins has donated his Presidential Archiv...

no_space
City medtech ICS Medical Devices announces 72 new jobs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBallybrit-based medtech firm ICS Medical Devices has ...

no_space
City social housing tenants facing first rent hikes in six years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSocial housing tenants in the city are facing hefty r...

no_space
Department takes control of Connemara airstrips

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Department of Community and Rural Development has...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up