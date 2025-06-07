Success for Galway Law firms at 2025 LEAP Irish Law Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway based law firms took home provincial and national honours at the LEAP Irish Law Awards held last night at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

This year’s ceremony brought together over 500 legal professionals from across the country, representing a wide range of practice areas, regions, and sectors and recognised solicitors, barristers, legal executives, in-house teams, law schools, and students who have gone above and beyond in delivering exemplary service and driving positive change in the legal landscape.

Alastair Purdy, based in Wood Quay, was named the Employment Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year, Geraghty & Co Solicitors in Eyre Square were named Family Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year and Dr Brian Tobin of the University of Galway was announced as Legal Educator of the Year.

Among the many deserving winners on the night, the Lifetime Achievement was awarded to former president Mrs. Mary Robinson and the prestigious Connacht “Law Firm of the Year” award was awarded to Blake & Kenny of Francis Street.