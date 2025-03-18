Success for Connemara students in Údarás na Gaeltachta’s enterprise competition

Three emerging enterprises have jointly won the Galway regional final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí enterprise competition for secondary school students.

Blas Chonamara, Coláiste na bPiarsach, Rosmuc, Habitats Conamara, Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara, Carna and Comhluadar, Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, An Cheathrú Rua, founded by local pupils from Gaeltacht secondary schools, triumphed after an extremely competitive day hosted in Seanscoil Shailearna in Indreabhán.

The three winning teams will join other regional final winners to participate in Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí National Final which will be held in University of Galway on April 9 and Connemara Coast Hotel on April 10.

To get there, Coláiste na bPiarsach’s students published a recipe book containing traditional and modern recipes. Blas Chonamara’s recipe book is aimed at fluent Irish speakers and learners who have an interest in cooking.

Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara highlighted the importance of sustainability with their company Habitats. They built a habitat made of wood and published a book to emphasize the importance of insect and animal life in the ecosystem.

And Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin created handmade cards through the medium of Irish and are suitable for all age-groups. These cards are unique as recipes and music notes are mentioned in their cards to highlight the importance of the Irish culture to the public.

The Innovation Award was won by Cosaint Cluais, Coláiste Pobal, Rath Cairn, Co. na Mí and the Marketing and Finance award went to Ceardaíocht GD, which produced wooden handmade crafts, established by students in Coláiste Cholmcille.

Clár na gComhlachtaí is a hands-on business learning experience developed and delivered in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) and is taught by business volunteers through the medium of Irish to pupils in Gaeltacht regions.

More than 450 Transition Year pupils from Gaeltacht regions in Cork, Galway, Donegal, Kerry, Mayo, Meath and Waterford participated this year and challenged themselves to create, operate and manage their very own business.

The programme provided pupils with numerous opportunities for the development and reinforcement of important business, academic and leadership skills, which will be invaluable to them in the future.

“It was fantastic to witness such enterprising young people at the Údarás na Gaeltachta – Clár na gComhlachtaí Regional Final,” said Noreen Breathnach, Feidhmeannach Forbartha Fiontraíochta, Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“Their knowledge and enthusiasm for their business ideas indicates that enterprise in the Gaeltacht areas is in safe hands.”

Pictured: Niamh Grealish (Junior Achievement Ireland), left, Micheál Mac Donncha, Comhar Creidmheasa Cholm Cille, and Noreen Breathnach, right, Udarás Na Gaeltachta, with students from Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara, Carna who won a place in National Final. They are Conchúr ó Ceallacháin, Fia Ní Cheoinín, Bróna Ní Mhadaoin, David ó Conaire, agus Alannah Ní Chlochartaigh