Substantial residence boasts a highly-desirable location near NUIG

This substantial five-bed detached residence is ideally positioned overlooking a green area within a mature and highly regarded residential development in Dangan.

Number 6 Dangan Court is a well-maintained owner-occupied home boasting a glorious rear garden which is extremely private.

The accommodation extends to approximately 2,200 sq ft plus an additional attic storage area of approximately 370 sq ft.

It comprises porch, hall, living room, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, sun room, utility room, study and shower room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms (two of which are en suite) and a main bathroom. A staircase leads from the first floor to the attic area which comprises two large storage rooms.

Outside there is a driveway and garden to the front, with access on either side of the house leading to the magnificent rear garden. The beautifully mature and private rear garden includes a large raised decked area and lawn and is well stocked with mature trees and shrubs.

Dangan Court boasts a desirable location adjacent to the NUIG sports grounds which include a hockey pitch, running track, playing pitches and a riverside walk along the Corrib into the university main campus. The development is also adjacent to the IDA Business Park and within a short walk of NUIG, Bushypark National School and UHG.

The asking price is €550,000. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Mullery Auctioneers on 091 567275.