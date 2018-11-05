Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 370 thousand euro has been awarded in LEADER funding for a range of projects across East Galway.
The LEADER programme aims to support rural development projects, and the latest funding is administered by Galway Rural Development based in Athenry.
Eleven projects in East Galway are to benefit from the latest allocation.
Substantial LEADER funding for 11 East Galway projects
