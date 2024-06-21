Substantial increase in number of homes being built in Galway this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The number of homes being built across Galway city and county so far this year has already exceeded 2023’s end of year total.
Work has begun on building 1,109 homes across Galway city and county in the first four months of this year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
While by the END of 2023, 1,172 construction commencement notices had been received by both local authorities.
Nationally, work has begun on the building of over 30 thousand new homes in the first 4 months of this year.
Brian Hayes Chief Executive of the BPFI says almost half of the new homes being built are apartments.
The post Substantial increase in number of homes being built in Galway this year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway Law School ranked best in country
The University of Galway School of Law has been named the best in the country for the second time...
Hundreds of artists to visit Galway this weekend for fifth annual Uke Fest
Hundreds of artists are expected to visit Galway this weekend for the fifth annual Uke Fest. Last...
Top names feature in Town Hall’s new season
Comedian, actor, author and presenter Graham Norton, actress Marie Mullen and mentalist and magic...
Tom gets to truth of life with one-man show about lying
“It’s not a play about blaming parents. It’s a love letter to them for their openness and honesty...
Blackrock Tower ‘mistake’ puts divers over the edge
Regular swimmers in Salthill expressed concerns this week that barriers installed on the Blackroc...
United doing better than expected ahead of clash with table toppers Shelbourne
A lot of the Galway United squad were swapping the training ground for the beach this week, and t...
Galway must be on red alert for key tie
THERE is little point in building Monaghan up to something they are not, but their challenge in S...
€45m transformation of Dexcom Stadium back on schedule after Covid setback
By Brendan Carroll Connacht Rugby are seeking more time to complete the €45m redevelopment of ...
‘Mickey Mouse’ Mathias sticks it to online bullies
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Joyce Mathias, Green Party candidat...