Substantial government funding for AMACH LGBT Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

AMACH LGBT Galway is to receive 100,000 euro in government funding

The community development organisation, which has encountered financial struggles in the past, advocates for equality, social justice and human rights for the LGBTIQ+ members

One other LGBTIQ+ project in Galway has been allocated funding along with Dublin and Cork – The National Infertility Support and Information Group”, getting just over 8,500 euro

Minister Norma Foley announced €1.7 million in funding for 43 LGBTIQ+ projects nationwide

