Substantial funding for two pivotal research projects by ATU lecturers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two ATU lecturers have claimed national funding to advance research on environmental and societal projects

Dr Amaya Vega is working with Dr Myra Lydon of University of Galway on a project that focuses on the management of bridges in rural communities

Dr Niall Maloney is collaborating with Professor Enda McGlynn of DCU on rapid on-site infection tests for marine life

Each team will receive up to half a million euro in funding for the next 12 months to advance their prototypes

