Substantial funding for Galway's Branar Theatre Company which performs for children

Galway’s Branar Theatre company which performs for children is to get just under half a million euro from the Arts Council
Branar’s Meitheal Programme delivers high-quality performing arts mentorship and activities for young people.
It’s one of three organisations nationwide to receive a share of €1.2m in Arts Council funding.
The other two organisations to benefit from the scheme are based in Dublin and Wicklow.
Each organisation will receive up to €480,000, which will allow them to hire skilled producers and artists.