Substantial funding for Galway's Branar Theatre Company which performs for children

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Branar Theatre company which performs for children is to get just under half a million euro from the Arts Council

Branar’s Meitheal Programme delivers high-quality performing arts mentorship and activities for young people.

It’s one of three organisations nationwide to receive a share of €1.2m in Arts Council funding.

The other two organisations to benefit from the scheme are based in Dublin and Wicklow.

Each organisation will receive up to €480,000, which will allow them to hire skilled producers and artists.

 

