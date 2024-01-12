  • Services

Services

Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities

Published:

Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities
Share story:

A combined one hundred and forty thousand in government funding has been awarded to Galway technology projects that improve the lives of those with a disability.

Brothers of Charity West and HSE Community Healthcare West have been awarded seventy thousand euros each for their projects.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Brothers of Charity West will work on a assistive technology framework project.

While HSE Community Healthcare West will use their funding to develop a template for assistive technology devices for children with disabilities.

It’s hoped the funding which was announced by Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte will aid in implementing and sustaining these projects in the long term.

 

The post Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Still no signs of work on section of N59 over a decade after permission granted

There’s still no sign of upgrade works on a section of the N59 between Maam Cross and Ought...

no_space
Galway businessman and Supermacs founder Pat McDonagh says up to 1 in 10 small businesses could shut in the coming months

Galway businessman and Supermacs founder Pat McDonagh says up to 1 in 10 small businesses could s...

no_space
Galway County Council urged to take action on poor accessibility of county’s graveyards

Galway County Council is being urged to take action on the level of accessibility to graveyards a...

no_space
Council urged to review street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour

Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam du...

no_space
10 percent rise in employment in Galway compared to this time last year

Employment in Galway is up almost 10 percent heading into 2024 compared to the previous year. The...

no_space
Residents lodge appeal against upgrades to planned wind farm near Moycullen

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for u...

no_space
Council urged to review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour

Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam du...

no_space
Mervue United dig deep to take first points off Athenry

Mervue United 3 Athenry 3 Mervue United haven’t excited either themselves or anyone else wi...

no_space
‘Much-needed’ facelift to boost city centre

A €17.3 MILLION fund is now in place to kick off a major revamp of city centre streets involving ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up