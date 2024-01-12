Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A combined one hundred and forty thousand in government funding has been awarded to Galway technology projects that improve the lives of those with a disability.
Brothers of Charity West and HSE Community Healthcare West have been awarded seventy thousand euros each for their projects.
Brothers of Charity West will work on a assistive technology framework project.
While HSE Community Healthcare West will use their funding to develop a template for assistive technology devices for children with disabilities.
It’s hoped the funding which was announced by Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte will aid in implementing and sustaining these projects in the long term.
