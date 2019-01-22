Substantial funding for Galway sports and community groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 400-thousand euro in funding has been granted to 12 sports and community groups across Galway.

The funding was allocated under the Sports Capital Programme.

The biggest award of almost 70-thousand euro was granted to Clonberne Community Centre Company Ltd for the provision of an all-weather playing surface, fencing and additional lighting.

Other awards include over 60-thousand euro to the Kiltormer GAA Club Floodlight Project and more than 52-thousand euro for the completion of an astro-turf pitch with lighting at Kilconly Community Recreation Group.