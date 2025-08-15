  • Services

Substantial funding for four Galway outdoor recreation projects

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Galway outdoor recreation projects will get their share of €145,000 in funding.

It’s part of an €8.7 million investment through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The Shannapheasteen Way is being boosted by €50,000, while the Hymany Trail has been granted €40,000 for upkeep and trail repairs.

€28,000 will go toward assessment work for Greatman’s Bay Coastal Trail, while Cnoc an Choillín trail has received €27,000.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan says funding like this means a lot to local amenities:

