Substantial funding for 18 Galway biodiversity projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over €180,000 euros in funding has been allocated to 18 biodiversity projects in Galway in 2025.

The €3 Million Euro nationwide funding package will be used to help local authorities implement these projects.

€66 thousand euros will fund The Hare’s Corner initiative, which supports landowners increasing biodiversity on their land by creating structures such as hedgerows and ponds.

A total of over €91 thousand has been given to 7 Galway City projects, with 34 thousand going towards the councils invasive species strategy, and 12,700 for the Ballyloughane Beach Wetland Restoration Design, which aims to provide refuge for wetland birds and invertebrates.

In terms of County Council-led initiatives, €89 thousand euros will be invested in 11 projects, including a strategy to remove the Alpine newt, which received 16, 000 euros, and 11 thousand going towards the Working with Nature Project to help communities raise awareness of biodiversity in county Galway.

Housing Minister James Browne announced that over 260 projects around the country received funding in 2025, which align with the Governments National Biodiversity Action Plan.