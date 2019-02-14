Substantial family home in one of city’s most desirable residential locations

If you are looking for something truly special in one Galway’s most desirable residential locations, then a viewing of ‘Somerset’ on Threadneedle Road is a must.

No. 13 is tucked away in Lioscarrig, a meticulously maintained development in a quiet cul de sac with private collection of large detached homes.

According to selling agent Niall Browne, this is one of the finest and most attractive family homes to come to the market for some time and has everything you could want in terms of lifestyle, luxury and location.

The property is maintained to the highest of standards and has been refurbished and extended over the years whilst maintaining its classical features. This beautiful family home has immense character and charm and has been meticulously thought out with flair and taste in both architectural layout and interior design and is further complemented by a wealth of detail and decor.

It is a well-appointed family home with light filled and spacious living accommodation spread over circa 4,537 sq. ft. The accommodation comprises a beautiful entrance hallway leading to a front formal sitting room with feature fireplace and large bay window, a home office/study and a large open plan kitchen and dining room which leads to a wonderful sun room. Off the dining room, you will find a second reception room, the family lounge room with a feature fireplace and large bay window.

Continuing on from the kitchen, you will find a separate utility room, a downstairs guest toilet and access to the large garage. Off the utility room there is access to the extension containing a magnificent rear hallway with glass to one side overlooking the rear garden. Off this rear hallway you will find a ground floor double bedroom en suite and a family den/playroom/gym.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.