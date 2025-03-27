Substantial fall in number of vehicles stolen in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The number of motor vehicles stolen in Galway last year was substantially down on the previous year

According to the Central Statistics Office, 87 motor theft and related offences were reported which is a 22% decrease

OUTsurance, the Irish based car insurance company has pointed out that Galway is bucking the national trend of a 4% increase

The CSO 2024 statistics revealed that 7,919 motor thefts were reported nationally which was the highest figure since 2012.

Dublin makes up the majority of motor thefts with 4,305 followed by 851 in Cork and 502 in Limerick.