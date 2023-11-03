Substantial Arts Council funding for Galway Arts Centre
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Arts Centre is to get substantial funding from the Arts Council
The allocation of sixty thousand euro is part of the Late-Night Events Pilot Scheme
The Arts Centre is one of 14 around the country included in this initiative
Its aim is to diversify late-night activities and create new opportunities for existing cultural facilities.
