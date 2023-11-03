Galway Arts Centre is to get substantial funding from the Arts Council

The allocation of sixty thousand euro is part of the Late-Night Events Pilot Scheme





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Arts Centre is one of 14 around the country included in this initiative

Its aim is to diversify late-night activities and create new opportunities for existing cultural facilities.

The post Substantial Arts Council funding for Galway Arts Centre appeared first on Galway Bay FM.