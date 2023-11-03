  • Services

Substantial Arts Council funding for Galway Arts Centre

Published:

Substantial Arts Council funding for Galway Arts Centre
Galway Arts Centre is to get substantial funding from the Arts Council

The allocation of sixty thousand euro is part of the Late-Night Events Pilot Scheme


The Arts Centre is one of 14 around the country included in this initiative

Its aim is to diversify late-night activities and create new opportunities for existing cultural facilities.

