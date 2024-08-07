  • Services

Services

SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students

Published:

SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students
Share story:

If it’s too good to be true – it’s probably a scam.

That’s the message from the Students Union President at University of Galway, as Gardaí are warning of advanced rental scams.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Students may now be shown AI generated photos, sent fake contracts or even fake keys, to make a scam appear more convincing.

David Nevin has been speaking to the SU President Faye Ni Dhomhnaill about the pressure students are under.

The post SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Garda appeal over teenager missing from city

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in finding a Galway teenager who has gone missing. 15 ...

no_space
Galway player wins €120k in EuroMillions draw

A player from Galway has won just over 120 thousand euro in last night’s EuroMillions draw....

no_space
Portable E-coli test for water developed in Galway

A new portable technology for on-the-spot testing of drinking water quality to detect E.coli bact...

no_space
Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average

The number of vacant homes across Galway is still almost 50% higher than the national average. Th...

no_space
Long-serving staff members celebrate 30 years of Boston Scientific

Ten employees at Boston Scientific are celebrating a milestone achievement this year – they...

no_space
Loughrea-based wastewater company Glanua buys UK’s Aqua Operations

Loughrea-based wastewater engineering company Glanua has bought UK company Aqua Operations. The U...

no_space
Local TD concerned at 50% surge in community healthcare waiting lists

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is very concerned that waiting lists for community healthcare have s...

no_space
Chanelle Pharma appoints new CEO

Loughrea based pharmacutical company Chanelle Pharma have appointed a new CEO with immediate effe...

no_space
New figures show electric car registrations in Galway fall by 42% so far in 2024

New electric car registrations in Galway so far for 2024 have fallen by just over 42% compared to...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up