SU petition to stop 30% rent hike by Galway city accommation provider gathers steam
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Students’ Union petition to stop ‘scandalous’ rent hikes by a private accommodation provider in Galway city is gathering steam.
Last week, it was revealed that Hubble Living on Headford Road is raising next year’s rents by €2,500 a year – a 30 percent increase on the previous year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
800 students have now signed a petition, calling for the private provider to reverse the rent hike which will affect over 500 students.
University of Galway SU President Dean Kenny spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin
The post SU petition to stop 30% rent hike by Galway city accommation provider gathers steam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Turnout between 14 and 22% throughout city and county this evening on referendum vote
Figures released this evening show a turnout of between 14 and 22% in Galway on the referendum vo...
Councillor sees red at Connemara roads meeting over lack of clarity on future of R336
A Connemara councillor has refused to endorse this year’s local roads programme, in protest...
University of Galway launches digital repository of thousands of Irish emigrant letters and memoirs
The University of Galway has launched a digital repository of thousands of Irish emigrant letters...
Gort-Kinvara councillor sends open letter accusing government of disrespect over non specific date for June elections
An open letter from Gort-Kinvara Councillor Geraldine Donohue has accused the government of showi...
ATU students win Irish Hospitality Institute National Business Management Game for 2024
A team of five students representing the Galway International Hotel School at the Atlantic Techno...
Galway Transport Provider Announces First UK Office Opening
A Galway based transport provider have announced the opening of its first UK office. City Swift, ...
Craughwell student takes top prize in Presentation College Athenry Business Awards
The winner of this year’s Student Business Awards at Presentation College, Athenry is Jade ...
Gardai seeking public’s assistance in search for missing Loughrea Man
Gardaí in Ballinasloe are seeking the public’s help in finding 40 year old Thomas Webb from...
Public health alert for possible exposure to measles at UHG
There’s a public health alert for possible exposure to measles at University Hospital Galwa...