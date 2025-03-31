Stylish three bed home for sale in Lettermullen

-
Author: Our Reporter
Tastefully refurbished detached rural property, formerly Knock Primary School, now transformed into a modern and stylish home in the heart of Lettermullen.
This unique coastal residence blends contemporary comforts with its historic character, offering a bright and spacious living environment with high-quality finishes throughout.
Lettermore boasts a contrasting landscape of rugged coastline, sandy beaches and clear crystal waters.
Contact: DNG Martin O’Connor Auctioneers, Main Street, Moycullen. Tel (091) 866708
