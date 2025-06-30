Style meets heart at The Connacht Hotel’s ‘Racing for Rosabel’ fundraiser this July

-
Glamour, generosity, and Galway’s racing spirit will come together in spectacular fashion on Monday, July 28th, as The Connacht Hotel once again proudly hosts the hugely anticipated Racing for Rosabel event – a dazzling day out in support of the inspiring Rosabel’s Rooms charity.
Now a much-loved highlight of Race Week, Racing for Rosabel is not only a chic and celebratory event but one with heart, raising vital funds for a cause close to many in the local community and across Ireland.
Guests attending this year’s event can look forward to:
- A stylish drinks reception and live entertainment on arrival
- A mouth-watering three-course luncheon in the elegant surroundings of The Connacht Hotel
- Racing tips and insights from some of Ireland’s top jockeys
- Access and transport to Ballybrit Racecourse
- And an incredible €7,000 worth of prizes up for grabs across Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Gent, and Best Headpiece categories
Tickets are now on sale for €100 per person, with the proceeds going to Rosabel’s Rooms, a charity founded by Suzanne McClean and Gary Monroe. Rosabel’s Rooms, in collaboration with the Irish Hospice Foundation’s Design & Dignity project, has created comforting and purpose-designed hospital spaces for families experiencing the unimaginable loss of a child. The charity also provides therapeutic and financial support through the Room-to-Heal fund, helping families manage the practical realities of grief with compassion and dignity.
Hosting the event is broadcaster Clare McKenna, with fashion and style judging from an expert panel featuring Jenny Buckley, Gillian Duggan, and Fiona Morgan Coleman – ensuring the stakes for this year’s style competition are higher than ever.
Speaking about the upcoming event, David O Connor General Manager of The Connacht Hotel said:
“Racing for Rosabel is about more than just style and fun – it’s about community, remembrance, and support. We are honoured to host this special day again and help raise funds for such a meaningful cause. It is a highlight of the calendar for us and the perfect way to kick of this special week.”
Spaces are limited, and this event is expected to sell out – so early booking is advised.
https://monroes.ie/products/racing-for-rosabel
Photo: Gary Monroe, Rosabel’s Rooms, Fiona Morgan Coleman, Judge and David O Connor, General Manager of The Connacht Hotel.
