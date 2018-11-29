Stunning two-bed apartment looks across Galway Bay

This beautiful two-bed apartment in the heart of Salthill boasts stunning views across the Promenade, Galway Bay and to the Clare Hills.

Number 24 Pointe Boise is a third floor apartment in a development where the location is second-to-none – Salthill village and the Promenade right on your doorstep and it is just a ten minute walk from the city centre,

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway with two storage areas, a large open plan kitchen, dining and living room with access to a private balcony. The balcony boasts stunning views across Galway Bay.

This wonderful apartment has two fine sized bedrooms (the master of which is en suite) and a beautifully appointed main bathroom. Outside, the complex is well maintained with secure access via intercom and a dedicated underground car park space.

The location of this property says it all and is without doubt one of the finest apartments to come to the market in recent times. This idyllic seaside position offers a huge range of amenities and services and would prove to be the ideal summer holiday home residence, retirement home or investment property.

■ The asking price is €335,000. The BER Rating is C2. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers on 091 564212 or visit odj.ie