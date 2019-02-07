Stunning five bedroom residence boasts high-spec level of finish throughout

This is a wonderful 4/5-bedroom family home located only 2km from the village of Kinvara.

The property at Carrowkilleen is in excellent condition with a host of features including zoned heating, alarm, water softener and treatment unit and detached garages.

It is a beautiful family home set on a landscaped site extending to 0.7-of-an-acre and is spread over 2,000 sq. ft.

Bedroom 1 is on the ground floor and has semi solid oak flooring and venetian blinds to the north and east facing windows. The en suite has floor to ceiling tiling and a vanity sink unit, as well as a bath, quadrant shower and toilet.

The utility has tiled flooring, fitted units with stainless steel sink and the area is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer, and there is also access from the rear of the property.

The kitchen features tiled flooring and splash backs, bespoke fitted kitchen units with glass shelving, feature light fittings, gas hob with electric double oven, breakfast counter, wall mounted dresser unity with shelving and west, south and south west facing windows.

The dining room has semi solid oak flooring, vaulted ceiling, recess lighting, Venetian blinds, double doors leading to the rear court yard and east, south and west facing windows, while the living room has feature wall and ceiling lighting, inserted solid fuel stove with granite hearth, solid wood mantle and east and south east facing windows.

