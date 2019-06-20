Stunning family home offers exceptionally high standard of finish

O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers are handling the sale of an exceptional detached property – finished to a very high standard – in Cregmore, Claregalway.

‘Uluru’ is presented in turn-key condition and offers an abundance of living space and sleeping quarters throughout, with 265 square metres over two storeys.

The ground floor comprises a large welcoming hall fitted with intercom and alarm system, living room and lounge both with feature fireplaces, study, recreation room with ample storage, fully-fitted utility and bathroom, and a large open plan kitchen and dining area with quality integrated appliances, granite surfaces, oil-fired stove, island counter and storage units and French doors opening up to the rear patio.

Upstairs is arranged between four large bedrooms (three with en suite access) and a main family bathroom. The master bedroom offers ample space with a large walk-in dressing area and a fully-fitted en suite with Jacuzzi bath, open shower, dual vanity units and separate steam shower unit.

The high-quality finish is evident in each corner of the home. It offers features such as under-floor heating and zone heating throughout, double glazed sash windows, recessed lighting with dimmer controls, Stira attic access, ample storage space, walnut flooring and framing, intercom and alarm system, gas fireplaces, quality finished bathrooms and kitchen area, integrated appliances and granite surfacing.

Externally, the property at Cregcarragh is situated on approximately 0.8 acres of beautifully manicured grounds with encompassing green spaces and patio areas with uninterrupted surroundings perfect for outdoor receptions, as well as ample capacity for off-street parking.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.