Stunning family home commands views over Rusheen

Lough Rusheen House on the Barna Road in Galway is a prestigious house with commanding views across unspoilt waters, with spacious accommodation, located on 23.5 acres of private garden and grounds.

It is also one of the most expensive residential properties to have come on the market in Galway.

The property is a mixture of old and new. A dramatic contemporary build, full of light and space has been added to an older house in such a way as to give you a stunning five bedroomed family home, that includes separate accommodation for either guests or other family members that is connected to the main part of the residence through a glass walkway.

The main house is perfectly placed to make the most of the dramatic views, and at approximately 4,919 sq ft, there is plenty of space with which to conjure.

A tiled porch leads to the bright and airy hallway. This has classic golden-coloured solid-wood parquet flooring, and a feature staircase. To the right, a well-appointed contemporary kitchen is at the heart of the home and your eye is immediately drawn towards the stunning views of Barna. The kitchen embraces both traditional and modern elements that combine well with a range, island units with granite work tops, has been designed to be a creative cook’s paradise.

There is also a bright and sunny breakfast area, with solid wood floors, and this space leads on to the vast living room, which also has a dining area. Wrap around windows and folding doors are a feature of this room, so that you can also feast your eyes on those incredible views. These folding doors can open completely out to create an amazing entertaining venue for the summer months and is a perfect BBQ area. Sliding glass doors lead to a cosy lounge, again with gorgeous views. French windows lead to the patio and gardens.

