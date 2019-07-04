Stunning family home boasts lengthy list of high-spec features

Mulberry is a superb five-bed detached architecturally-designed family home set on approximately half an acre and situated above Barna village, with picturesque sea views over Galway Bay.

Located in one of Galway’s most sought-after areas, Truskey West, the village is just a short stroll away.

This is a substantial home, measuring 353 sq m (3,800 sq ft) and has been finished to a very high standard throughout with care and thought evident in every aspect of this home.

The property is entered via a large bright hall with sweeping stairwell. The main reception room faces south and opens onto the south-facing patio which enjoys views over Barna and Galway Bay. It features a sunken reception area surrounding the fireplace.

There is a kitchen/dining/living area with a handcrafted kitchen and Cookcentre cooker. This is an extensive living space that leads onto the conservatory and utility room.

On the first floor are four bedrooms enjoying excellent views and the main bathroom. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. The finishes include solid timber/tile floors, feature fireplaces, handcrafted kitchen, plantation style shutters to the front and the property is tastefully decorated throughout.

