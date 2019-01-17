Stunning detached home offers space in abundance

Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a ‘Hamptons-style’ detached house in Corofin, which boasts many distinctive features.

The property at Pollinore, Cummer, was built in 2005 and has only recently been finished by the current owners and offers an abundance of space totalling approximately 336 square metres (3,617 sq ft).

There are boasts many distinctive features, such as extra high ceilings, decorative door architraves, excellent proportions and spectacular entertaining spaces throughout.

The accommodation includes a large open two-storey entrance with a sweeping balcony that lends itself to grand-scale entertaining that immediately portrays the quality of this home.

The kitchen/dining room spans the depth of the property with sitting room, living room and two bedrooms (both with en suites and one walk-in wardrobe) completing the ground floor accommodation. There are a further three bedrooms on the first floor with two en suites and a unique home cinema room.

The gardens are landscaped on a 0.69-acre site with lawn areas to front, with the rear to be grassed prior to sale. Although this home has been designed for comfort and privacy, it is located six minutes from the village of Corofin; a quick walk to Cummer national school; 13 minutes to Claregalway, and 30 minutes to Galway city centre and 50 minutes to Shannon and Knock airports.

The asking price is €397,000. For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Sherry FitzGerald on 091 569123 or visit sherryfitz.ie