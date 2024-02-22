Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West
A study carried out at University of Galway shows a decline in wellbeing and mental health among adolescents in the West.
The study examined Planet Youth surveys, which saw 15,000 transition year students self-report on a range of topics.
They focused on patterns of stressful and traumatic incidents young people experience at home, in school, and among their peer group.
The study found that a significant number of adolescents reported self-harming, particularly those who faced adversity in multiple contexts.
Speaking to Galway Talks, research member Dr Caroline Heary outlined how it’s a major risk factor.
