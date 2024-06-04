Study reveals Galway 7th best county in Ireland for investing in solar energy

A new study has revealed that Galway is the 7th best county in Ireland for solar energy.

The study was carried out by Energia and looked at average sunlight hours over the course of 12 months.





Wexford takes the crown as the best county to install solar panels – with 1,359 sunlight hours every year.

Rounding out the top five are Waterford, Wicklow, Cork and Clare.

Galway comes in at a respectable 7th place – with 1,304 sunlight hours – making it a perfect spot for investing in solar energy, according to Energia.

And last place in the solar stakes goes to Kerry – though the gap between the top and bottom is small in the overall scheme of things.

