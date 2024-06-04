Study reveals Galway 7th best county in Ireland for investing in solar energy
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new study has revealed that Galway is the 7th best county in Ireland for solar energy.
The study was carried out by Energia and looked at average sunlight hours over the course of 12 months.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Wexford takes the crown as the best county to install solar panels – with 1,359 sunlight hours every year.
Rounding out the top five are Waterford, Wicklow, Cork and Clare.
Galway comes in at a respectable 7th place – with 1,304 sunlight hours – making it a perfect spot for investing in solar energy, according to Energia.
And last place in the solar stakes goes to Kerry – though the gap between the top and bottom is small in the overall scheme of things.
The post Study reveals Galway 7th best county in Ireland for investing in solar energy appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Heritage project seeking old stories and folklore recordings of Connemara
A heritage project which began in East Galway is making its way further West to Connemara. The Au...
Galway Folk Festival to kick off tomorrow
The Galway Folk Festival kicks off its third edition tomorrow (june 5th) with over 50 events set ...
Over €2m funding for Galway roads damaged during winter months
Funding of over €2m has been announced for Galway roads affected by adverse weather over the wint...
Council gets the green light for 88 new affordable homes in Claregalway
An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for 88 new residential units in Claregalway – including the f...
Free bus service offers comfort and support to cancer patients on their radiotheraphy journey
Perhaps even more so with illness, having a sense of humour can be a lifesaver – and that shows i...
New Zealand Ambassador among 10,000 descending on Mountbellew for All-Ireland Festival
The New Zealand Ambassador Trevor Mallard led the list of special guests as Mountbellew welcomed ...
Temporary closure of R353 Ballyshrule at Cappagh tomorrow due to roadworks
Road resurfacing works will cause some delays tomorrow (tues jun 4) on the R353 Ballyshrule at Ca...
Almost 900 patients on trolleys at UHG during month of May
Almost 900 patients were waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway during the month of Ma...
Ten Galway start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2023
Ten start-up companies based in Galway have been supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2023. Those c...